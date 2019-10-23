Police Recruitment: Court orders PSC, IGP to stay action

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered parties in the suit challenging the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to stay any action in the interim.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, held that this is necessary since parties have submitted themselves to court for settlement of the matter.

“Stay within bound until the matter is determined. You have submitted yourself to court, abide by the rule of law,” Mr Ekwo held.

The counsel representing the defendants, Alex Izinyon’s effort to prevail on the court that the police had already concluded the recruitment and the list of successful candidates had been released was refused by the court.

“Parties should not go beyond what it is now,” the court ruled.

Meanwhile, during the court session on Wednesday, Mr Izinyon informed the court of an application seeking to join the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as a party in the suit.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Mr Agabi did not object to that application.

Following this, Justice Ekwo granted the request and joined the AGF as a party, adding that the joining of the AGF would give expeditious disposition of the suit.

The court adjourned to November 4 for mention.

Suit

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had taken the Nigeria Police Force to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables as approved by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The suit with the number, FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2019, was filed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Kanu Agabi.

The defendants in the suit are the Nigeria Police Force (first), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed (second) and the Minister of Police Affairs (third).

In the motion on notice filed on September 24, the commission is praying the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from ”appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”.

The plaintiff also submitted that none of the respondents is authorised by law to play any role ”in the appointment, promotion, dismissal or exercise of disciplinary measures over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force”.

The commission said the NPF is presently trying to appoint 10,000 persons into the force in a flagrant usurpation of the functions and powers of the PSC.

“Unless restrained by an order of this Court, the respondent’s appointments/recruitments is capable of foisting a fiat accompli on the judgment of this Honourable Court in this matter,” it argued.