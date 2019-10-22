Three Nigerians injured in fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Xenophobic Attack in South Africa
File photo of Xenophobic Attack in South Africa

Three Nigerians are among other foreign nationals who on Tuesday suffered from fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations of Witbank, Mpumanlaga Province, South Africa, the Nigerian community has said.

The National Spokesperson of the Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA), Odefa Ikele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Witbank, that the attacks started in the early hours of the morning.

Tuesday’s attacks are coming on the heels of efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to the xenophobia in the latter’s country.

Such peace efforts saw Mr Buhari visiting Mr Ramaphosa and holding a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community.

“Groups made up of community members and taxi drivers went to different areas in Witbank attacking foreign-owned businesses and foreigners.

“Three Nigerians are injured, but no death case for now. Some of our nationals are seeking refuge at Witbank Police Station,’’ he said.

NUSA said the affected Nigerians are still taking refuge at the police station at Witbank.

The details of the incident are still sketchy but NUSA also said Police in the area have intervened and warned people to stay away from the Central Business District in the town.

(NAN)

