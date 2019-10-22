Court orders temporary forfeiture of 23 properties linked to Maina (See Properties List)

Abdulrasheed Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina, Former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT)

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a temporary forfeiture of 23 properties linked to a former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

The judge, Folashade Ogunbanjo, gave the order on Tuesday while ruling on a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC in the suit had urged the court to order the temporary forfeiture of the properties linked to Mr Maina

The anti-graft agency also sought an order of the court to publish an advert on the properties in a national daily, to enable anyone who has any reason why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government come forward with proof.

The EFCC supported its motion with a 30-paragraph affidavit which it brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Money Laundering Act.

Delivering her ruling on the motion, Mrs Ogunbanjo-Giwa granted the prayers of the anti-graft agency.

She directed the applicant to publish the order in a national newspaper to enable interested parties to show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

She also ordered the EFCC to return to the court on November 19 for the mentioning of the case.

According to the EFCC, the temporarily forfeited properties are situated in Kaduna, Borno, Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

See the list of properties the court ordered to be forfeited temporarily below:

