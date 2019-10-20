Manchester United vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Reds seek to extend perfect run at Old Trafford

Related News

Liverpool will be hoping to make it nine wins in a row as they take on Manchester United in the Super Sunday clash in the Premier League.

Though the present League table reflects a wide gap between Liverpool and United, the two teams are indeed fierce rivals and an explosive encounter is anticipated at the Old Trafford.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of these two sides over the past couple of seasons, Liverpool have still had trouble in this fixture with only one win in their last 10 league meetings – a 3-1 triumph at Anfield last season.

The Reds are winless in their last six visits to Old Trafford across all competitions, including five on the bounce in the league – their longest wait for a top-flight victory away to United since a 10-game streak between 1991 and 2000.

Overall this will be the 231st meeting between the two sides, with United leading the all-time head-to-head by 88 wins to Liverpool’s 76.

At present, Jurgen Klopp’s men sit five points clear of second-place Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side won at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

That advantage could be increased depending on the result from Sunday’s tie.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 4.30 p.m.

Team news

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Young, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Rashford.

Subs: Romero, Mata, Martial, Rojo, Greenwood, Garner, Williams.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana.

Both teams are out of the tunnel and we are set for the Super Sunday clash

Kickoff at Old Trafford!!! Manchester United get the game underway

United start brightly and they win the first free kick

Can Manchester United capitalize from this free-kick deep inside Liverpool’s half?

The Reds make a good clearance

Andreas Perera tries a shot from distance but it is way off-target

Firmino breaks off and finds a pass through to Mane but the Senegalese have been denied a clear sight at goal

Origi wipes in a cross into the Manchester United box but Young was there to take for the Red Devils

22 minutes gone Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool shading the ball possession at the moment with 57% compared to United 43%

As revealed by Opta, Man Utd’s starting XI is 25 years and 292 days, their youngest against Liverpool since October 1996

McTominay gets in a shot. No troubles at all for Allinson in goal for Liverpool… That is the first shot on target for United

Wan-Bissaka gets in a decent cross but Van Dijk blocks for Liverpool

Firmino offside but De Gea makes the save first before checking the flag

GOALLLLL: Rashford gives United the lead

A good ball from David James

The goal is been reviewed by VAR

Check completed and United have their lead confirmed

Free kick for United

GOAL…..

VAR chalks off the goal by Mane

The ball touched the Senegalese striker on the hand so it is still Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool

One minuted added time

Half Time: Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool

Second half underway at Old Trafford

Liverpool have a mountain to climb here

As Manchester United have not lost a league home game after leading at half-time since May 1984

Injury scare for United’s David James

He is back and good to go

Liverpool bossing the ball possession with 75% compared to United’s 25%

Jurgen Klopp set first his first change as Ox-lade Chamberlain getting ready to come in