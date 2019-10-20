Seven terrorists killed, eight others crippled by own IEDs in Borno – Army

Related News

The Nigerian Army has said that seven terrorists died when their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) they planted for troops in Lamba’a forest along Jakana-Mainok road in Borno.

Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, added that eight other terrorists were crippled by the IEDs.

He said: “The incident was a clear case that can be best described as a tactical boomerang as a Toyota Sam Sahara model belonging to the terrorists stepped on an IED they planted against troops in the area.’’

Mr Iliyasu, a colonel, also disclosed that a syndicate that specialises in smuggling smoked fish from the Lake Chad region for sale in some parts of Nigeria was busted by the troops.

He said the proceeds from the sales are believed to be channelled into the procurement of foodstuff, groceries, drugs, toiletries, vehicle spare parts and other items for the sustenance of the terrorists’ activities.

“Relatedly, troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, while acting on intelligence, raided the residence of some suspected illegal fish smugglers near Water Board Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Four suspects were arrested and 16 sacks of smoked fish concealed in a room were recovered.

“In a similar operation conducted by troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole on October 10 (troops) intercepted nine vehicles loaded with smoked fish consignments at Bukarti in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe en-route Hadejia in Jigawa.

“Consequently, 18 suspects including drivers, conductors, mechanics and agents were also apprehended,” he said.

The army spokesperson further said that troops on “Operation Positive Identification” at a checkpoint along Baga road arrested one Musa Ishaku in possession of a fake Nigeria Customs ID card which he had been using to deceive security agencies.

In Kaduna, he said that troops of 1 Division rescued four kidnapped students from bandits at Gurmi Village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state after an exchange of fire with the bandits.

“In Rivers State, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison raided a suspected Sea Pirates Camp at Tingibibi Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspected sea pirates, who obviously could not withstand the overwhelming firepower of the troops, fled the enclave in disarray.

“Items recovered from the camp include one AK47 Rifle magazine, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three cartridges, one binocular and three para red rocket.

“In the same vein, troops neutralised one armed robber during an anti-robbery operation at Adipet Filling Station along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

“Others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Similarly, following confessional statements made by a notorious bandit/kidnap kingpin, named Yellow, troops of 3 Brigade tracked and arrested one of his gang members, Dahiru Dogo in Falgore Forest in Kano State,” he said. (NAN)