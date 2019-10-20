Police confirm kidnap of ACP, speak on ransom, rescue efforts

Related News

The police have confirmed the abduction of a top police officer by yet to be identified persons.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the kidnap of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Musa Rambo, who works as a police area commander at the Suleja Area Command in Niger State.

His kidnap in Kaduna State, first reported by Punch newspaper, was alongside that of his driver on their way to Jos on Saturday evening.

The police confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday afternoon.

The spokesperson of the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, while confirming the kidnap, said a security police team along Barde – Jos at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday reported that an ash-colour Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT was found. Inside the vehicle was Mr Rambo’s police identity card, he said.

“The vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge, a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest.”

He confirmed to our correspondent that the kidnappers have made a ransom demand.

“Contact has been established with the kidnappers requesting for ransom. Efforts are on top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits,” he said.

Although Mr Sabo did not confirm the amount demanded as ransom, Punch had reported that the kidnappers demanded N50 million ransom.

Mr Sabo, however, said the police are “doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.”

Advertisement

He said the police also enjoin “the people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command to overcome the recent security problems.”

Rampant Kidnapping

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in Kaduna and many parts of Nigeria.

Victims have mainly been civilians but have included soldiers, police officers and members of other paramilitary agencies including the FRSC and NSCDC.

In August, a Divisional Police Officer identified only Mr Okoro, was kidnapped along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway while on his way to Asaba, the Delta State capital, for an official assignment.

He was later freed after reportedly paying N3 million ransom.

In May, two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were kidnapped in Osun. They were released after the payment of N1 million ransom.