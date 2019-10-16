Minimum Wage: Nigerian govt, labour adjourn meeting

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige
The federal government and labour unions have adjourned their meeting aimed at a consequential adjustment over the new mimimum wage till Wednesday.

An agreement by both parties will be an indication there would be no national strike.

The union had last week threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if the government failed to show commitment to the full implementation of the new minimum wage.

New Agreement

However, a top official who attended the meeting told PREMIUM TIMES that labour unions shifted its earlier position from 29 per cent to 25 per cent for grade level seven to 14.

For grade level 15 to 17, the union also reportedly shifted from 24 per cent to 20 per cent .

The source also said the Federal Government has indicated its willingness to shift workers on level seven to nine to 17 per cent and levels 10 to 14 to 15 per cent.

The government also reportedly shifted workers on levels 15 to 17 to 12 per cent.

Controversy

The major issue delaying the full implementation of the minimum wage is the percentage salary increase for certain categories of workers.

Labour is demanding a 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17.

But the federal government had presented a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.

Outcome of Tuesday’s meeting

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the meeting has been adjourned till Wednesday.

However, the deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Amaechi Asugunim, said negotiations were ongoing but the meeting had been adjourned till tomorrow.

“We are continuing tomorrow by 2 p.m. and the outcome of the meeting will determine the fate of both parties. So far, commitment have been shown but we believe the areas in contest are critical,” he said.

He said the labour union hopes government shifts ground positively.

The meeting which started 2.45 p.m. Tuesday ended 8.23 p.m.

