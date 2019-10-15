Related News

Welcome to the 2019 National Health Dialogue.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of this annual event that holds Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 500 participants from Nigeria and other parts of Africa are converging at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja to advance conversations initiated in the maiden edition of the annual conference two years ago.

Organised by Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), the Project for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH@Scale, the Project Pink Blue and the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), this event promises to lock citizens and stakeholders in a lively debate that will drive the quest for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

Those attending include health practitioners and advocates, as well as political, religious and traditional leaders. The public and private sector and the media will be at the event.

They will discuss the most pressing issues affecting the health sector and co-create home-grown solutions.

READ ALSO:

The dialogue intends to raise questions on implications of not positioning health financing as an investment.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask critical questions on various government programmes, policies, laws, and structures with regards to health funding and service delivery.

Ahead of the event, PREMIUM TIMES presented six things participants should expect from the dialogue.

Keep refreshing this page to stay updated!

Advertisement

10:30 a.m. – Event Commences Proper

“Good morning ladies and gentlemen. I will be your anchor for this epic event. My name is Mo…”, the ageless voice of Moji Makanjuola echoes through the walls of the 600 seater conference hall filled to the brim by participants, special guests, panelists and the media.

Mrs Makanjuola, a renowned broadcaster who held her audience spellbound in her 35-year stint at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) – with her style of presentation and charisma – is the MC of this year’s annual health dialogue.

Her career rolled off with journalism having trained in Lagos in 1977 and the NTA TV College, Jos, in 1983.

With further training at Voice of America Training School in 1998, she proceeded to American Heritage University of Southern California, USA, where she obtained a BA in media studies.

Though she has retired from active practice, Mrs Makanjuola has continued to contribute significantly to the improvement and developments of journalism in Nigeria, especially in the area of health reporting.

A day before the event, Mrs Makanjuola expressed delight that the media is championing this dialogue to improve health services in Nigeria.

“Who best to do it than the media”, she had told this reporter. “The media has become a strategic tool to improve, investigate and track health interventions.”

After her self-introduction which perhaps was unnecessary, the awestruck audience was left gushing – especially those who knew her in her days.

The soft-spoken veteran then proceeded to ask the audience to stand for the national anthem before the national pledge was recited.

She gives an insight into what brought about the national health dialogue.

She acknowledges several challenges bedeviling the health sector. The moderator believes that there is an urgent need for health prioritization in Nigeria.

Mrs Makanjuola calls on Dapo Olorunyonmi to give his welcome address.

10:52 a.m. – Dapo Olorunyonmi’s welcome address.

Mr Olorunyomi, a frontline journalist, is the publisher of PREMIUM TIMES newspaper.

‘Dapsy’ as his fondly called is formerly a policy director and the chief of staff to the EFCC, Nigeria’s graft agency where he led the Commission’s crimes prevention and education policy development initiatives on corruption.

He had worked and still working with various media organization across Africa where he has continued to champion the course of journalism.

Mr Olorunyomi starts his remark by acknowledging the partners of PREMIUM TIMES in organising this event.

He thanked them for working tirelessly to ensure the success of the event.

He specifically appreciates the efforts of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF); PTCIJ; PACFAH@scale and Project Pink Blue.

He believes no nation can attain greatness if they don’t stand on the evidence of healthy citizens.

He eulogizes Stella Adedevoh who died as a “result of her sacrifice when Nigeria was under the scourge of Ebola Virus”.

Ameyo Stella Adadevoh was the Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at a private hospital in Lagos, Nigeria where she worked for 21 years. She had never seen Ebola before but was able to diagnose and contain Nigeria’s first-ever Ebola patient in July 2014. When threatened by Liberian officials who wanted the patient to be discharged to attend a conference, she resisted the pressure and said, “for the greater public good” she would not release him.

Since Nigeria’s health system was not prepared for an outbreak at the time, she contracted Ebola and died alongside 3 of her colleagues. Her heroic efforts prevented a major outbreak in the most populous African country and served as the catalyst for successful government action to contain the spread of what would have been a major outbreak in a country of more than 190 million people.

Mr Olorunyomi said her birthday is coming up in October 21 and charged Nigerian to celebrate her heroic efforts.

The journalist said late Adedevoh’s bravely should be emulated in the drive for Universal Health Coverage which is the theme of this event.

He said online petition has started in honor of the death of Adedovoh. he said PREMIUM TIMES has subscribed to the petition, urging ever one else to so.

11:00 a.m. – Goodwill Messages

The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Yukuta Kikuta, is the first to deliver a goodwill message.

He appreciates the effort of the organisers of the event.

He gives an insight into the Nigeria-Japan partnership in strengthening the health sector.

He explains how the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari shared his belief in strengthening the health sector during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

He said UHC is a “quintessential example of brand Japan” at TICAD7. He said the government of Japan pledged to bring UHC to 3 million recipients in Africa.

A representative of the NGF, Musa Ukaru, said the forum is delighted to play a part in the dialogue.

He describes the health indicators in the country as “shameful and disturbing.”

He mentions malaria, mortality rate, HIV and other indices where Nigeria is sitting at the bottom.

Hence, he believes it is important that state and non-state actors spring to action as the theme of the event suggests.

He said UHC is a top priority of the NGF. He announces that the forum is in the process of developing a dashboard that would aid the improvement of access to accelerate UHC.