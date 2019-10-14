EFCC raids night-club, arrests 94 ‘suspected fraudsters’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has raided a nigh-club and arrested nearly a hundred suspected fraudsters in Osun State.

The anti-graft agency said its operatives on Monday raided the Osogbo-based club which it said has been notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The agency said in a statement the raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the details of the raid. But in terms of scale, the arrests appears to be one of the biggest single hauls recorded by the EFCC.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

“The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots,” the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in the statement.

Mr Uwujaren said “a discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.”

He said the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

