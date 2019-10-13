Nigeria versus Brazil ends in stalemate

Related News

Joe Aribo scored his second goal in two games as the Super Eagles secured a thrilling 1-1 draw against the Brazil national team on Sunday in an international friendly played in Singapore.

The 23-year-old Rangers midfielder bagged a goal on his Nigeria debut in September, opening the scoring in a 2-2 draw with Ukraine. On Sunday, he made it two in two, by putting the Super Eagles ahead against Brazil

Aribo’s goal came in the first half in the 34th minute before Casemerio spared the blushes of the five-time champions with an equaliser early in the second half

Unfortunately, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar suffered an injury after just 12 minutes into Sunday’s game while Francis Uzoho was also stretched out of the entertaining encounter.

Uzoho was putting in a wonderful performance against Brazil, pulling off a number of athletic and instinctive saves before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Super Eagles goalie landed awkwardly while trying to deny a Casemiro effort which hit the crossbar.

The injury gave Maduka Okoye a chance for a debut with the Nigeria national team.

With this result, Brazil’s winless run has extended to four matches as they could only draw 1-1 with Senegal also at Singapore’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Brazil are to face rivals Argentina in a Superclasico de las Americas clash in Saudi Arabia on November 15, while Nigeria commence Africa Cup of Nations qualifying next month.