Four dead, six rescued as building collapsed in Lagos

A building has collapsed in Lagos killing four people and injuring at least six, the state’s emergency management agency said.

The tragedy occurred early Saturday at Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos.

A woman and her three children perished in the collapsed building while her husband survived.

“A building on top of a hill collapsed on buildings that were down the hill,” Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), told PREMIUM TIMES.

“With that, we had a lot of people trapped inside the buildings and we were able to rescue them.

“The pillars of the collapsed building killed the mother and her three children, we recovered four bodies.”

Six people were rescued from the building and were all taken to the closest hospital with different degrees of injuries, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the husband of the deceased sustained a lot of injuries and had also been hospitalised.

He said two other buildings collapsed in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, with the first at Ita-Elewa and another at Agric road.

There were no casualties in both.

Residents suspect the multiple incidents of buildings collapsing have been as a result of rains that have caused flooding in many parts.

Worst hit areas include Gbagada, Egbeda, Abraham Adesanya, Lekki and Ajah axis