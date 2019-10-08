Buhari presents Nigeria’s 2020 budget

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the year 2020 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Mr Buhari, who arrived the National Assembly chambers at about 2 p.m., presented the budget to lawmakers.

The president announced that N125 billion was allocated to the National Assembly while N110 billion was allocated to the Judiciary.

In terms of allocation to ministries, the president announced the following allocations to respective ministries.

Works and Housing – N262 billion

Transportation – N123 billion

UBEC – N112 billion

Defence – N100 billion

Agriculture – N83 billion

Water Resources – N82 billion

Education – N48 billion

Health – N46 billion

North East Dec Commission – N38 billion

SIPs – N30 billion

FCT – N28 billion

Niger Delta – N24 billion

In his speech before the presentation, Senate President Ahmed Lawan charged all government ministries, departments and agencies to defend their proposals before lawmakers before the end of October.

Mr Lawan said the lawmakers would ensure the budget is passed before the end of the year.

Details later…