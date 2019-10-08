APC can be destroyed by its crisis, party’s governor warns

Related News

Members of the governors’ forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have complained of an internal crisis in the party.

During a visit to the leadership of the ninth National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, they lamented the lack of cooperation between elected members of the executive arm of government and the legislature.

The APC governors were led to the parliament by their chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who said the aim of their visit was to present the report of the forum’s sub-committee on Legislative Matters, chaired by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari.

Details of the statement made by officials present were reported by Vanguard newspaper.

In his address, Mr Masari warned that the absence of coordination among them and other elected members of the party would destroy it. He said it has become very imperative for the leadership of the party to address this if it must sustain its existence.

The governor said all efforts by his panel to come up with an acceptable mutual relationship between the governors and the National Assembly had not achieved the desired results.

“The absence of coordination (between the executive and the legislature) has produced crisis of trust which if care is not taken can destroy our party and the political process.

“So as leaders, we need to make amends especially in the area of management of political relations among all the party stakeholders. We need not remind ourselves of what happened between 2015 and 2019.

“The Progressive Governors Forum has a standing subcommittee on legislative matters that started in the last Assembly. But unfortunately, no success came out for obvious reasons.

“So we thought that we should contact you (National Assembly) early enough so that we put machinery in motion in making sure that this time around, we are on the same page: that is, the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly,” he said.

He stressed the need to address some fundamental issues that do not only affect the APC as a political party but the whole nation.

“We have itemized some areas which we want to discuss for the purpose of this courtesy call. The details will come when your subcommittee and our subcommittee meet and discuss in detail.

“We can recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reminded us of our responsibilities in providing leadership to and prioritise building of strong relationships between all elected representatives both in the executive and legislative arms of government, as well as our party leaders.”

He said the situation was preventing the elected officials of the ruling party from providing the necessary leadership.

In what seemed like an indictment of the leadership of the party, he said they have allowed avoidable circumstances to give new life to political opponents, especially parties in opposition to APC, like the PDP.

“We have not managed our personal aspiration to contest elections through the inability of our party leadership to painstakingly ensure broad consultations leading to a collective decision that was recorded on most of these avoidable circumstances.

“We know what happened in the build-up to 2019, the crisis we have in so many states within our own political party. I am referring to those crises that could have been avoided. Recognizing that conflicting demands from all stakeholders would not be easy to manage. Compliance with the provisions of our party constitution, and the relevant laws of Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, thanked the governors for playing a vital role in the installation of the leadership of the National Assembly.

He said that the onus is now on the lawmakers to pay back, adding that they will remain very committed and loyal to ensure achievements in the area of security and safety.

Mr Lawan, who hailed the working relationship in the Senate between APC lawmakers and those of the opposition, said that all levels of government must work together in synergy.