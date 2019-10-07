EXCLUSIVE: #SexForGrades: UNILAG’s letter suspending randy lecturer

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained a copy of the letter issued by the University of Lagos suspending the lecturer exposed in a video demanding sex from an undercover reporter posing as an admission seeker.

The lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, was exposed in a video by BBC Africa where an undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

According to the letter, the Management of the University of Lagos at its meeting held on Monday, October 7, 2019, had ”considered the Investigative Report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) titled Sex for Grades which chronicled cases of sexual harassment of female students by some lecturers including your humble self”.

”Management approved that you should be suspended from work immediately You are hereby suspended from your duties as an Associate Professor in the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, the University of Lagos with immediate effect.

”You should not be seen within the University of Lagos premises while the suspension subsists unless invited by a Panel constituted by the University Authority,” the letter signed by Registrar Oladejo Azeez, said.

‘Cold room’

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the school shut down the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers allegedly sexually harass students.

This was disclosed by Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university.

The ‘Cold Room’ was mentioned by the lecturer.

Mr Igbeneghu, in the BBC undercover documentary, described the secret place where lecturers meet to “touch students’ breasts” at the staff club of the university.

”They call the place cold room,” he said. He then explained that female students must pay to have good grades.

The lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church. [PHOTO CREDIT: Screen shot from BBC’s secret video.]

“The so-called ‘Cold Room’ is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc),” the university spokesperson had said.

Mr Oloyede also confirmed an earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Igbeneghu had been suspended.

She said Mr Igbeneghu was barred from the University academic areas while the suspension subsists ”unless invited

by a panel constituted by the University to investigate the matter”.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES reported how his church, Foursquare Gospel Mission asked him to step down as a pastor.

BBC Investigation

The investigation is part of a broader one that uncovers the sex-for-grade crises in West African Universities. A Ghanian lecturer was also exposed in another sex-scandal in the first documentary.

Mr Igbeneghu had invited the ‘admission seeker’ to his office for ‘tutorials’ and at their first meeting asked: “how old are you?”.

In subsequent meetings, he gradually made efforts to get intimate with the undercover reporter.

See suspension letter below: