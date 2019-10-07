BREAKING: #SexForGrades: UNILAG shuts down ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers ‘sexually harass’ students

University of Lagos {UNILAG STUDENTS)
UNILAG STUDENTS [photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The University of Lagos has announced the shut down of the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers allegedly sexually harass students.

This was disclosed by Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university.

The ‘Cold Room’ was mentioned by a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, who was caught on video sexually harassing an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker.

Mr Igbeneghu, in the BBC undercover documentary, described the secret place where lecturers meet to “touch students breast” at the staff club of the university.

“They call the place cold room,” he said. He then explained that female students must pay to have good grades.

“The so called ‘Cold Room’ is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc)” the university spokesperson said.

Mr Oloyede also confirmed an earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Igbeneghu had been suspended.

Details later…

