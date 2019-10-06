Nigeria’s Ese Brume wins medal at World Championships

Related News

Nigeria’s long wait for a medal at the 17th IAAF World Championships which ends in Doha on Sunday has finally ended with Ese Brume winning the bronze medal in the Women’s Long Jump event.

Brume made it to the podium having leapt to a distance of 6.91m

Malaika Mihambo jumped a massive Personal Best and world leading distance of 7.30m to win the gold while Ukraine’s Maryna Romanchuk jumped 6.92m to deny Brume the silver medal.

Brume, who is the reigning African Long Jump champion, was leading after the first two jumps before she was overtaken for the first two places.

Ese has thus followed in the footsteps of Blessing Okagbare who won a silver medal six years ago during the 14th edition of the World Championship in Moscow, Russia.

Before today, Okagbare’s silver was Nigeria’s only medal ever in the history of long jump events at the World Championships. Okagbare’s medal was also Nigeria’s last at the World Championships until Brume’s.

Brume is the first athlete in six years to win a medal for Nigeria at the World Championships.

There are huge expectations that Tobi Amusan may also add another having qualified for the 100m Hurdles final taking place tonight.

Amusan is the first Nigerian to make it this far in this event for two decades.