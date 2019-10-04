BREAKING: Court grants Sowore N100 million bail

The Publisher of popular news website, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore
The Federal High Court has granted bail to Omoyele Sowore with a bond of N100 million and two sureties in like sum.

The court also granted the second defendant, Olawale Bakare, bail with a bond of N50 million.

Mr Sowore is facing trial for alleged fraud, treasonable felony and cyberstalking among other offences.

His lawyer, Femi Falana, had on Friday, urged the court in Abuja to grant bail to Mr Sowore, and his co-defendant, Mr Bakare, on liberal terms.

The court said Mr Sowore must avoid partaking in any rallies. It also ordered both defendants to remain within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It is the second time the court is granting the defendants bail.

The State Security Service (SSS) had ignored the earlier one last week but instead produced the defendants before the court on Monday for arraignment.

Details later…

