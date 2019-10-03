Kaduna govt speaks on kidnap of students, teacher; says efforts ongoing to free victims

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the abduction of six students and one teacher of The Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap with an official of the school saying six students and two teachers were abducted.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the Kaduna government “condemns this as a despicable action, a most unfortunate intrusion of crime into the life of young students and the staff teaching them.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has despatched a government delegation to sympathise with the school community and assure them that security agencies are working to rescue the abducted persons,” he said.

Mr Aruwan said he led the state government’s delegation that included officials of other security agencies.

The school’s bursar, Elvis Allah-Yaro, had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Aruwan led a state government team to visit the school after the Thursday kidnap.

In the statement, Mr Aruwan said he “spoke to parents and staff of the school and assured them that every effort will be exerted to free the abductees and punish this brazen crime.”

“The school management and the parents of the students will be given updates as appropriate,” he said.