Barcelona Vs Inter (LIVE UPDATES): Inter plot to survive Camp Nou

Though not guaranteed a starting role due to his fitness issues, Lionel Messi is top on the list of players expected to rock Camp Nou tonight as Barcelona host Inter in the second Champions League Group F tie.
Having both drawn their group opener, the two European giants are eager to secure their first win in the competition; thus setting the stage for a possible explosive encounter.
Barca were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Borussia Dortmund while Inter settled for a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague last time out.
Wednesday’s Champions League game comes at a crucial time for Ernesto Valverde amid Barcelona’s tough start to the domestic season, sitting in fourth place in La Liga, two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.
Inter on their part are cruising as they have maintained a perfect start to their Serie A campaign under Antonio Conte, winning six out of six matches.
The records are firmly in favour of Barcelona who in the last nine matches between the teams have lost just once (San Siro, April 2010, 1-3).
Inter have also lost on five of their six visits to the Camp Nou with their only win being in the Fairs Cup in 1970.
Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.
Kick off at Nou Camp
Goal!! Inter take surprise lead
Lautaro Martinez with the goal for Inter
Mixup at the Inter defence but they clear their lines
Griezmann gets his head to the ball but the effort drops on not in the net
Chance.. Martinez comes close to doubling Inter’s lead
Barcelona exerting themselves in Inter but Busquets effort over the bar
Inter try a counter attack but Sanchez feeble shot calmly saved by the Barcelona keeper
Yellow card for Gerrard Pique
Barcelona bossing the ball possession presently with 69% compared to Inter Milans 31%
Inter get the ball in the net again but goal chopped off for offside
Semedo with a crucial block for Barcelona as Inter come close agian for another goal
The referee has a word with the ever energetic Antonio Conte
Barely five minutes to half time and Inter still leading 1-0
Another chance for Inter but Sanchez header is off target
Auturo Vidal already warming up for Barcelona
Half Time. Barcelona 0-1 Inter
Second half already underway at Camp Nou
Free kick for Inter
Stern warning on Inter Milan defenders after dangerous tackle on Messi
Busquets booked
Sergi Roberto also gets a Yellow card
Barcelona sub.. Sergio Busquets off for Vidal
Goal!! Luis Suarez with a fantastic goal
Suarez looking for a penalty but referee waves play on
Griezmann blows off an opportunity to shoot Barcelona in front
Dembele comes in for Griezmann
Alexis Sanchez replaced by Roberto Gagliardini
74 minutes gone.. Barcelona 1-1 Inter Milan
Yellow card for Auturo Vidal
Yellow card for Conte and his assistant
Suarez gets another goal for Barcelona
Good combination with Lionel Messi and Barcelona are back in front
Barcelona looking to add one more goal
Three minutes added time
Full Time.. Barcelona 2-1 Inter