Barcelona Vs Inter (LIVE UPDATES): Inter plot to survive Camp Nou

Though not guaranteed a starting role due to his fitness issues, Lionel Messi is top on the list of players expected to rock Camp Nou tonight as Barcelona host Inter in the second Champions League Group F tie.

Having both drawn their group opener, the two European giants are eager to secure their first win in the competition; thus setting the stage for a possible explosive encounter.

Barca were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Borussia Dortmund while Inter settled for a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague last time out.

Wednesday’s Champions League game comes at a crucial time for Ernesto Valverde amid Barcelona’s tough start to the domestic season, sitting in fourth place in La Liga, two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Inter on their part are cruising as they have maintained a perfect start to their Serie A campaign under Antonio Conte, winning six out of six matches.

The records are firmly in favour of Barcelona who in the last nine matches between the teams have lost just once (San Siro, April 2010, 1-3).

Inter have also lost on five of their six visits to the Camp Nou with their only win being in the Fairs Cup in 1970.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

Kick off at Nou Camp

Goal!! Inter take surprise lead

Lautaro Martinez with the goal for Inter

Mixup at the Inter defence but they clear their lines

Griezmann gets his head to the ball but the effort drops on not in the net

Chance.. Martinez comes close to doubling Inter’s lead

Barcelona exerting themselves in Inter but Busquets effort over the bar

Inter try a counter attack but Sanchez feeble shot calmly saved by the Barcelona keeper

Yellow card for Gerrard Pique

Barcelona bossing the ball possession presently with 69% compared to Inter Milans 31%

Inter get the ball in the net again but goal chopped off for offside

Semedo with a crucial block for Barcelona as Inter come close agian for another goal

The referee has a word with the ever energetic Antonio Conte

Barely five minutes to half time and Inter still leading 1-0

Another chance for Inter but Sanchez header is off target

Auturo Vidal already warming up for Barcelona

Half Time. Barcelona 0-1 Inter

Second half already underway at Camp Nou

Free kick for Inter

Stern warning on Inter Milan defenders after dangerous tackle on Messi

Busquets booked

Sergi Roberto also gets a Yellow card

Barcelona sub.. Sergio Busquets off for Vidal

Goal!! Luis Suarez with a fantastic goal

Suarez looking for a penalty but referee waves play on

Griezmann blows off an opportunity to shoot Barcelona in front

Dembele comes in for Griezmann

Alexis Sanchez replaced by Roberto Gagliardini

74 minutes gone.. Barcelona 1-1 Inter Milan

Yellow card for Auturo Vidal

Yellow card for Conte and his assistant

Suarez gets another goal for Barcelona

Good combination with Lionel Messi and Barcelona are back in front

Barcelona looking to add one more goal

Three minutes added time

Full Time.. Barcelona 2-1 Inter