Man United vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Gunners seek to end poor run at Old Trafford

Related News

Nigeria-born youngster, Bukayo Saka, has emerged as the youngest player to ever start a Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Saka in recent weeks has been hugging the headlines and he would be hoping to help the Gunners break their Old Trafford jinx.

Before tonight, the 17-year-old had started just one Premier League game so far this season, a 3-2 win over Aston Villa where he was withdrawn at the interval. He, however, performed exceptionally in a Europa League win in Frankfurt.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games against Arsenal since a 0-1 loss in September 2006.

However, victories for Tottenham, Chelsea and outside top four contenders Leicester over the weekend mean Unai Emery’s side cannot afford to drop any points as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.

For United, the pressure is even worse as this is the first top-flight meeting between United and Arsenal with the Red Devils starting the day in the bottom half of the table since December 3, 1989.

Stay on this page for live updates from Old Trafford.

Kickoff is at 8.00 p.m.

United XI: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pogba, Pereira; Lingard, James, Rashford.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Kickoff at Old Trafford… Arsenal get the game underway

First throw-in goes to United

Five minutes gone… Man United 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal try to launch an attack from the right flank but the Gunners have been checkmated

Advertisement

United come close but Arsenal block away for a corner kick

Rashford unable to get the touch.. goal kick for Arsenal

Booked! Yellow card for Chambers

Increased pressure coming from United but Ashley Young gives Arsenal some respite as he ballons the ball over the bar

Kolasinac tries a crafty pass but no connection from any of the Arsenal players

Goal kick for the Gunners still United 0-0 Arsenal

Saka forces Young to give Arsenal a throw-in

Free kick as Saka is hacked down by Lingard

David James tries to whip a cross but an easy catch made by the Arsenal keeper

Another free-kick for Arsenal… Pepe with a wasteful effort

Sokratis tackled badly by Rashford and the United forward gets a YELLOW CARD

SAVE! Leno with a fantastic save to deny Andreas Pereira

Saka gets a good pass across to Pepe but he blows it off

Dangerous tackles by the United players.. Andreas Pereira booked

Free kick for Arsenal but bad execution by the Gunners

Pepe with a shot on target but De Gea makes a routine save

Pogba shot blocked!

Another Yellow card.. Ashley Young is the latest recipient

Ball Possession: Man Utd 60%- Arsenal 40%

Rashford takes a run but his final touch lets him down

Fine shot by Saka .. De Gea with a crucial save

GOALLL .. United take the lead

Half Time Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

After a quiet start, Scott McTominay finishes well just before the break… Can Gunners come back in the second half?

Second half resumes

United is dominating the early proceedings in the second half

Chambers wins a corner kick for Arsenal as his shot his blocked away

CHANCE! Torerira with a febble attempt well-saved by De Gea

United make a shout for handball.. referee waves it off

Arsenal SUB: Ceballos in for Toreirra

Free kick for Arsenal .. Luiz’s effort deflected for a corner kick

United come close to doubling their lead..Matteo Guendouzi with a crucial block for Arsenal

VAR gives it for Arsenal

Aubameyang get the equaliser… Saka with the assist

Saka almost gets another goal for Arsenal but a wicked deflection saves United

One hour gone at Old Trafford… Man United 1-0 Arsenal

Sorry One hour is gone at Old Trafford… Man United 1-! Arsenal

Pogba with a shot.. just inches wide

YELLOW CARD .. Lingard booked for a rash challenge

Four yards down McTominay unable to head United back in front

Free kick for United .. Young takes it but Arsenal clear their lines

United planning a double substitution

Leno with a fantastic save for Arsenal

Harry Maguire with a thunderous effort

Jesse Lingard out for Fred while Greenwood replaces Andreas Pereira…

Unai Emery also pulls out Pepe for Reiss Nelson

YELLOW CARD: Arsenal captain Xahka booked

Saka finally makes way for Joe Willock

Double corner kick for Arsenal

Double corner kick for Arsenal

Frenetic finish at Old Trafford as both teams are looking for a goal

Free kick for United just at the edge of the box

Four minutes added time

Rashford takes it but Leno saves for Arsenal

FULL TIME: United 1-1 Arsenal