Man United vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Gunners seek to end poor run at Old Trafford

Nigeria-born youngster, Bukayo Saka, has emerged as the youngest player to ever start a Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.
Saka in recent weeks has been hugging the headlines and he would be hoping to help the Gunners break their Old Trafford jinx.
Before tonight, the 17-year-old had started just one Premier League game so far this season, a 3-2 win over Aston Villa where he was withdrawn at the interval. He, however, performed exceptionally in a Europa League win in Frankfurt.
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games against Arsenal since a 0-1 loss in September 2006.
However, victories for Tottenham, Chelsea and outside top four contenders Leicester over the weekend mean Unai Emery’s side cannot afford to drop any points as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.
For United, the pressure is even worse as this is the first top-flight meeting between United and Arsenal with the Red Devils starting the day in the bottom half of the table since December 3, 1989.
Stay on this page for live updates from Old Trafford.
Kickoff is at 8.00 p.m.
United XI: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pogba, Pereira; Lingard, James, Rashford.
Arsenal XI: Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka
Kickoff at Old Trafford… Arsenal get the game underway
First throw-in goes to United
Five minutes gone… Man United 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal try to launch an attack from the right flank but the Gunners have been checkmated
United come close but Arsenal block away for a corner kick
Rashford unable to get the touch.. goal kick for Arsenal
Booked! Yellow card for Chambers
Increased pressure coming from United but Ashley Young gives Arsenal some respite as he ballons the ball over the bar
Kolasinac tries a crafty pass but no connection from any of the Arsenal players
Goal kick for the Gunners still United 0-0 Arsenal
Saka forces Young to give Arsenal a throw-in
Free kick as Saka is hacked down by Lingard
David James tries to whip a cross but an easy catch made by the Arsenal keeper
Another free-kick for Arsenal… Pepe with a wasteful effort
Sokratis tackled badly by Rashford and the United forward gets a YELLOW CARD
SAVE! Leno with a fantastic save to deny Andreas Pereira
Saka gets a good pass across to Pepe but he blows it off
Dangerous tackles by the United players.. Andreas Pereira booked
Free kick for Arsenal but bad execution by the Gunners
Pepe with a shot on target but De Gea makes a routine save
Pogba shot blocked!
Another Yellow card.. Ashley Young is the latest recipient
Ball Possession: Man Utd 60%- Arsenal 40%
Rashford takes a run but his final touch lets him down
Fine shot by Saka .. De Gea with a crucial save
GOALLL .. United take the lead
Half Time Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal
After a quiet start, Scott McTominay finishes well just before the break… Can Gunners come back in the second half?
Second half resumes
United is dominating the early proceedings in the second half
Chambers wins a corner kick for Arsenal as his shot his blocked away
CHANCE! Torerira with a febble attempt well-saved by De Gea
United make a shout for handball.. referee waves it off
Arsenal SUB: Ceballos in for Toreirra
Free kick for Arsenal .. Luiz’s effort deflected for a corner kick
United come close to doubling their lead..Matteo Guendouzi with a crucial block for Arsenal
VAR gives it for Arsenal
Aubameyang get the equaliser… Saka with the assist
Saka almost gets another goal for Arsenal but a wicked deflection saves United
One hour gone at Old Trafford… Man United 1-0 Arsenal
Pogba with a shot.. just inches wide
YELLOW CARD .. Lingard booked for a rash challenge
Four yards down McTominay unable to head United back in front
Free kick for United .. Young takes it but Arsenal clear their lines
United planning a double substitution
Leno with a fantastic save for Arsenal
Harry Maguire with a thunderous effort
Jesse Lingard out for Fred while Greenwood replaces Andreas Pereira…
Unai Emery also pulls out Pepe for Reiss Nelson
YELLOW CARD: Arsenal captain Xahka booked
Saka finally makes way for Joe Willock
Double corner kick for Arsenal
Frenetic finish at Old Trafford as both teams are looking for a goal
Free kick for United just at the edge of the box
Four minutes added time
Rashford takes it but Leno saves for Arsenal
FULL TIME: United 1-1 Arsenal