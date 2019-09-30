World Championships: 17-year-old Nigerian qualifies for semifinal, Okagbare disqualified

Ofili-IAAF

The Nigerian duo of Favour Ofili and Patience Okon have both qualified for the semifinal of the 400m women’s event at the ongoing World Championships in Doha.

While 17-year-old Ofili secured automatic qualification having finished third in Heat 4 with a new personal best time of 51.51 secs, her compatriot Okon pulled through as one of the fastest losers.

Okon finished in sixth place in Heat 3 with a time of 51.77secs.

It was Botswana’s Galefele Moroko that won the Heat 4 with a PB of 50.59s while Stefanie McPherson finished 2nd in 51.21s.

For Heat 3, Shakiba Wimbley won with a time of 51.17s as Iga Baumgart-Witan finished in 2nd place in 51.34s and Laviai Nielsen 3rd in 51.52s.

Among those in the semi-final, Ofili has the 13th fastest time while Okon is ranked 19th overall.

While it was good for Nigeria in the women’s 400m event a the World Championships, it was the complete opposite in the 200m event where track queen Blessing Okagbare was disqualified on Monday.

Read also: Mixed fortunes for Nigeria at World Athletics Championships

After exerting so much energy to get reinstated after initially being disqualified by the IAAF for not participating in 100m, many were happy to see Okagbare on the start list of Heat 7 of the Women’s 200m event on Monday.

Placed in the dreaded Lane 9, Okagbare was adjudged to have stepped outside of her lane and her disappointing fourth-place finish was not reckoned with at all.

It got worse, as Okagbare looked like she has copped an injury, and is now a major doubt for Nigeria’s 4x100m relay.

Okagbare, 30, is the last Nigerian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships in over a decade having won a silver and bronze medal at the 2013 Moscow edition.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.