Police rescue 19 pregnant girls, four children from Lagos ‘baby factories’

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said it rescued 19 pregnant girls and four kids suspected to have been abducted by persons engaged in child trafficking.

The Command, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana, said that it also arrested two female suspects, Happiness Ukwuoma, 40, and Sherifat Ipeya, 54, in connection with the incident.

Mr Elkana said the command had launched a manhunt for the principal suspect and mother of five known as Madam Oluchi said to be a native of Mbano in Imo.

He said: “Detectives from the Isheri-Osun Police Station rescued 19 pregnant girls and four children from four different locations in Ikotun area of Lagos State suspected to be used for child trafficking.

“The victims were mostly abducted by the suspects from different states and brought to Lagos and turned them into baby factories by getting them pregnant only to sell off the babies to potential buyers,“ he said.

He said that the pregnant girls, who were between the ages of 15 and 28, were allegedly trafficked from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo States to Lagos State.

He said the suspects who were natives of Imo and Epe in Lagos State did not have any formal medical training but were allegedly operating as nurses.

“The girls were tricked and recruited from different areas and brought to work as domestic staff while the babies they gave birth to are usually sold for between N300,000 and N500,000 depending on their sexes.

“Boys usually are sold for N500,000 each and girls are sold for N300,000 each,” he said.

Mr Elkana said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, had visited the locations and ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.

“The command is working with other agencies and stakeholders in rehabilitating and resettling the pregnant girls and the babies, while investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” Mr Elkana said. (NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.