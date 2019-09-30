SSS brings Sowore to court for arraignment

Related News

The detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has arrived the federal high court, venue of his ongoing trial for treasonable felony and money laundering.

Mr Sowore was brought to the court at 9:15 a.m. on Monday just before the judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, entered the court room.

He was arrested on August 3 for planning the #RevolutionNow protest but was arraigned on September 20 by the government.

He has been in the custody of the State Security Service, despite meeting the terms of a bail condition granted him on September 24.

He was brought to court by the SSS from its detention facility.

On Monday, his entrance about the same time as the judge’s resulted in a minor commotion forcing the judge to return to the chambers as photo journalists struggled to get pictures of Mr Sowore.

Security officials at the court asked journalists to leave the court room for the trial, a directive resisted by the journalists present.

Many Nigerians and civic groups have condemned the continuous incarceration of Mr Sowore despite last week’s court order.

