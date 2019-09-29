Detained Nigerian activist, Chido Onumah, released

Related News

A Nigerian activist who was arrested on Sunday has been released.

Chido Onumah was arrested by the State Security Service, SSS, at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening at about 5:00 p.m.

He was taken to the SSS office in Abuja and detained for about five hours. He was eventually released a few minutes past 10 p.m.

An associate of Mr Onumah, Taiwo Adebowale, confirmed his release to PREMIUM TIMES.

The SSS is yet to give any reason for his arrest.

Mr Onumah, author of ‘We Are All Biafrans,’ is a regular columnist and an editorial board member of PREMIUM TIMES.

He has, using his writings and his civic whistleblowers’ network, called for good governance and anti-corruption in Nigeria. He is also an advocate for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.