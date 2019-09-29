World Championships: IAAF reinstates Okagbare, Odudduru after appeal

Blessing Okagbare,
Blessing Okagbare,

The Nigerian duo of Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare have been reinstated to compete at the ongoing World Championships after initially being disqualified.

The two top athletes have now been given a spot at the starting line for the 200m at the World Championships and by extension the Relays.

Okagbare revealed to the Associated Press that the track’s governing body, the IAAF, has approved their appeal and reinstated them into the meet after a paperwork mix-up led to them being disqualified.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria had entered both runners in the 100m races, even though neither intended to compete at that distance.

When they did not show up, they were disqualified from the rest of the meet, including their main events, the 200m, and the 4x100m relays, based on IAAF rules.

But after learning more about the mix-up, an IAAF appeal panel reinstated them.

Okagbare had expressed her displeasure at the supposed mix up which saw her labelling the Nigeria athletics federation as incompetent.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.