World Championships: IAAF reinstates Okagbare, Odudduru after appeal

The Nigerian duo of Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare have been reinstated to compete at the ongoing World Championships after initially being disqualified.

The two top athletes have now been given a spot at the starting line for the 200m at the World Championships and by extension the Relays.

Okagbare revealed to the Associated Press that the track’s governing body, the IAAF, has approved their appeal and reinstated them into the meet after a paperwork mix-up led to them being disqualified.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria had entered both runners in the 100m races, even though neither intended to compete at that distance.

When they did not show up, they were disqualified from the rest of the meet, including their main events, the 200m, and the 4x100m relays, based on IAAF rules.

But after learning more about the mix-up, an IAAF appeal panel reinstated them.

Okagbare had expressed her displeasure at the supposed mix up which saw her labelling the Nigeria athletics federation as incompetent.