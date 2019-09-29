Doha 2019: Okagbare accuses Nigerian athletics federation of incompetence

Related News

Nigeria’s top female sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, has taken a swipe at officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for their role in her present predicament at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha.

There are darks clouds around the continued participation of Okagbare as well as her compatriot, Divine Oduduru, at the World Championships as the duo have seemingly flouted one of IAAF’s rules.

An excerpt of the competition’s rules states:

At all competitions under Rules 1.1(a), (b), (c) and (f), an athlete

shall be excluded from participation in all further events (including other events in which he is simultaneously participating) in the competition, including relays, in cases where:

(a) a final confirmation was given that the athlete would start in an event but then failed to participate;

Note: A fixed time for the final confirmation of participation shall be published in advance.

Except their respective appeals pull through, Okagbare and Oduduru will be missing in action in both the 200m and Relay events they both wanted to participate in.

This development does not go down well with Okagbare who has laid the blame on AFN officials who allegedly chose to register her for an event she had told them she was not interested in taking part in.

“It’s not the first time they’ve (AFN officials) done a thing like this,” Okagbare was quoted as saying in an interview with the Association Press.

“They deal with the African Games and national championships, but this is not Africa.

“We’re not running at national championships.

She continued: “People here take the rules seriously and we keep bending them. It’s wrong. It’s incompetency.

“ I feel like they’re wasting my world championships. I don’t know how many more I have. I’m 30.”

While Okagbare is obviously livid on the sad turn of events in Doha, she has served a hint suggesting that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for her and her embattled teammate Oduduru.

In the interview with the Associated Press, Okagbare said an appeal to IAAF was in the works and that federation president Sebastian Coe had called her and told her the case was being reviewed.

“He told me he understood what was going on, and to get some sleep,” Okagbare said. “My hope is that they get the appeal on time.”

If the appeal is accepted, Oduduru would run in the 200-meter heats set for Sunday and Okagbare would run Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the IAAF rules clearly state that, unless they’re injured or sick, athletes who withdraw after a certain deadline become ineligible for the rest of the championships.

While the AFN is yet to clear the air around the embarrassing development, the Minister for Youth and Sports has also demanded an explanation from the federation.

Doha- the Prestigious World Athletics Championships kicked off today in Doha. Nigeria is represented there my 25 talented athletes. The outcome from Doha will largely signpost our chances at the 2020 Olympics. I wish Team Nigeria the very best. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 27, 2019

He wrote on his twitter handle on Saturday: Doha-all day I have followed the developments around two of our Athletes, Divine and Blessing. Our officials are at the IAAF Technical Information Center as we speak. Nigerians deserve an explanation.