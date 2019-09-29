COZA Rape Scandal: Fatoyinbo’s ‘ex-spiritual mentors’ say he committed similar crimes in the past

Related News

Two former spiritual mentors of Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, Busola Olotu and Emmanuel Oset (a reverend), have broken their silence nearly three months after rape allegations against the controversial cleric went viral.

Mr Fatoyinbo has been embroiled in a messy scandal since June when Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer, accused him of raping her as a minor, about 20 years ago.

In an interview published by YNaija in June, she alleged that the cleric assaulted her twice within a space of one week

Busola, who is also the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, recently instituted a rape allegation suit against the embattled cleric

In a recent interview with media personality, Adesuwa Oyenekwe, aired on Arise TV, Mrs Olotu, a pastor, said she found out about the alleged rape incident for the first time in 2011.

She said Busola’s elder sister, Funmi Ayeni, told her about the incident.

The interviews were conducted in Ilorin, Kwara State, where Mr Fatoyinbo began his ministry.

Mrs Olotu said that from her interaction with Busola and the fact that three other women had made similar allegations against him, she knew that the allegations were true.

“I have known Fatoyinbo and his wife for many years and I was like a spiritual mentor to him while he was in Ilorin. In 2011, Funmi Ayeni, my spiritual daughter told me that her younger sister, Busola, was raped by Fatoyinbo. .

“I was shocked because I could not reconcile the allegations to the person I knew. But when I spoke to Busola on phone, I could feel her pain and trauma and I knew she was speaking the truth.

“Sometime after that, I had a dream and I saw Fatoyinbo in that dream in bed with a woman who was not his wife and I confronted him in the dream and he told me that God’s grace was protecting him. .

”After that, I went to meet his father in the Lord, Rev Oset, and told him about my dream and he said did it mean that Biodun hadn’t stopped what he was doing? It was then I knew that he had done similar things in the past,” Mrs Olotu said.

Another Cleric Reacts

Also, in the interview, Mr Oset confirmed that after Mr Fatoyinbo started his church, Mr Fatoyinbo reached out to him to pray for him and he became the controversial cleric’s spiritual father.

He, however, said he had to end their relationship after allegations of adultery were levelled against him (Fatoyinbo) in 2013 by a writer, Ese Walters.

“I had been Fatonyibo’s spiritual mentor for years and have had to wade in when similar allegations were made against him. I investigated and the evidence against him was overwhelming but at the end, he promised that he would change.

”I had to cut off from him after a member of his church accused him in 2013 of having an extra marital affair. I had to write him a letter telling him that I was no longer interested in being his mentor, ” Mr Oset said.

When asked if he had tried to reach out to Mr Fatoyinbo in the wake of the latest rape scandal, Mr Oset said Mr Fatoyinbo is the one who now owes him that contact and not the other way round.

He explained that when Mr.Fatoyinbo started COZA in Ilorin, he was looking for credible spiritual guidance and when he and his wife came to him, he made a number of findings and could not see any reason to reject him.

Mr Oset, who is the presiding pastor of Canaan Ministries International,Ilorin, also likened the embattled cleric to the biblical Judas who despite being loved betrayed Jesus.

Mrs Dakolo, who accused the COZA founder of assaulting her in 2002 before she became 18, also wants Mr Fatoyinbo to pay her N10 million as the cost of instituting the suit.

Mr Fatoyinbo has denied ever raping Mrs Dakolo or any other woman. He has asked the court to dismiss Mrs Dakolo’s suit for, among others, being statute barred. His church has also accused envious pastors of being behind his ordeal.