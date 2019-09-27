Sowore: SSS refuses to receive documents on bail compliance

Related News

The State Security Service has refused to collect documents showing Omoyele Sowore has met his bail conditions, his lawyers have said.

The Sahara Reporters publisher was granted bail on Tuesday, but has remained in custody days after his lawyers fulfilled conditions given by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The SSS initially denied being served of the order despite evidence showing one of its officials had signed for it.

Mr Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, said he also sent the order by phone directly to the director-general of the SSS, Yusuf Bichi.

Following that denial, Mr Falana’s team decided to make a second delivery through a court bailiff.

But on arrival at the SSS office in Abuja on Friday Morning, one of the lawyers, Marshal Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES that the SSS officials asked the court bailiff to return at noon.

The lawyers said they were blocked from entering the SSS office on two separate occasions.

The lawyers said they waited at the gate for hours without the SSS officials collecting the documents from them and the court bailiff.

They were not attended to until they left the place late afternoon, another lawyer, Samuel Ogala, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“They did not collect the documents; we had to leave,” Mr Ogala said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, for comments on the development, he said he was not at the office and could not speak at the time.

Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 for planning a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

The protest held on August 5 across Nigeria, amidst heavy clampdown of protesters and media officials by the security officials.

The federal government has accused the former presidential candidate of “treason”, money laundering and “insulting” President Muhammadu Buhari.