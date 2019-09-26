Sowore: Court threatens imprisonment of SSS Director-General

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The Federal High Court, Abuja Division, has issued a warning that it would order the imprisonment of the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi

The court gave the warning on Thursday in response to the failure of the SSS to release the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore. The court’s warning was also based on an application by Mr Sowore’s lawyers led by senior advocate Femi Falana.

A copy of the court order dated September 26 said the SSS must release Mr Sowore as directed by the court or it would be guilty of contempt and liable to be committed to prison.

“Take notice that unless you obey the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division delivered on September 24 which ordered you to release the applicant, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison,” the document read.

The Federal High Court had ordered the immediate release of Mr Sowore from prison on Tuesday after ruling that there was no longer a valid reason to continue detaining the respondent.

Mr Sowore, who was arrested on August 3 for planning a protest popularised with the hashtag #RevolutionNow, is facing trial on seven counts for alleged treasonable felony, fraud and cyberstalking.

The SSS also accused Mr Sowore of disseminating an interview wherein he made utterances termed by the prosecution as “insulting, causing hatred and enmity” to the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The charge sheet also included an allegation that Mr Sowore and another defendant, Olawale Bakare, planned the protest to overthrow the incumbent government.

The SSS had obtained two separate orders for Mr Sowore’s detention till September 21.

At the expiration of those orders, the SSS informed the court of an application earlier seeking further detention of Mr Sowore for 20 days. It also notified the court that the recent application had been overtaken by events based on the provisions of the law, since the SSS had filed an information before the court suggesting that investigations had been concluded regarding allegations against Mr Sowore.

The Court order to the SSS Director-General
The Court order to the SSS Director-General

Despite that declaration by the SSS lawyer, G. A. Agbadua, the prosecution still hinted the court of its desire to continue detaining Mr Sowore. Mr Agbadua argued that the allegations against Mr Sowore attracted capital punishment and that bail in such circumstances where highly restricted.

That claim was, however, refuted by Mr Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, who told the court that Mr Agbadua was misleading the court with his claim that allegations against Mr Sowore attracted capital punishment.

Mr Sowore met all the bail conditions on Wednesday, as certified by the court, and the SSS was promptly notified.

However, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, a lawyer from Mr Falana’s Chambers, Marshal Abubakar, said they were still expecting to hear from the SSS after leaving the office of the security agency on Wednesday night without the detained publisher.

Advertisement

wits Advert

He said the SSS officials explained that they were awaiting a directive for Mr Sowore’s release from Mr Bichi.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.