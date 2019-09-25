BREAKING: Boko Haram kills abducted humanitarian worker

Related News

One of the six workers of Action Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organisation, who was abducted by Boko Haram two months ago, has been killed.

The insurgents uploaded a video online showing how the humanitarian worker was beheaded.

Nigerian journalist, Ahmed Salkida, broke the sad news via his Twitter handle with a blurred photograph of a masked man beheading one of the abductees.

The headquarters of the Action Against Hunger in France has confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

The Action Against Hunger was on September 18 forced by the Nigeria military to close its operations on allegations that the NGO was aiding and abetting operations of the Boko Haram.

“#ISWAP has executed one of the six aid workers, working with the Action Against Hunger that was abducted two months ago in Borno,” Mr Salkida’s tweet reads.

“One of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a short video clip seen by this reporter.

“The group, in a horrific video of the execution, said it took the action because “the government deceived them” following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.

“ISWAP has also threatened to execute the other remaining staff of the International Non Governmental organization (ACF/AAH).

“Recall, the INGO was declared persona non grata last week by the @HQNigerianArmy for aiding terrorism in the region, an allegation the INGO denied.”

NGO Reacts

Action Against Hunger’s Country Director, Shashwat Saraf, declined comments on the latest development when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES. He, however, referred our reporter to the headquarters of the organization in France.

Action Against Hunger’s Communication & Campaign Officer, Lea Voile, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES from Paris said the INGO has put out a press release on the organization’s website.

The statement:

ACTION AGAINST HUNGER DENOUNCES THE EXECUTION OF ONE OF SIX HOSTAGES KIDNAPPED ON 18 JULY

25 SEPTEMBER 2019

THE ARMED GROUP HOLDING CAPTIVE AN EMPLOYEE OF ACTION AGAINST HUNGER, TWO DRIVERS AND THREE HEALTH MINISTRY PERSONNEL, HAVE EXECUTED A HOSTAGE.

“Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages, reminding them that they were present in the north-east of the country only to help the most vulnerable.

“Action Against Hunger is extremely concerned and is fully mobilized to ensure that the remaining hostages can be quickly and safely reunited with their families.

“Action Against Hunger also requests that the public and journalists respect the dignity of the victim and the privacy of the families by not sharing images or videos that may circulate on the Internet.

“Action Against Hunger does not have more comments at this stage.”