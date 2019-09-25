Buhari sends 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP to Senate

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the Senate.

This paves way for the submission of the 2020 budget.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, upon resumption of plenary on Wednesday.

The proposed expenditure for the 2020 budget is N9.79 trillion.

Officials of the Buhari administration had promised early submission of the 2020 budget to lawmakers. Senate President Ahmed Lawan has also promised early passage of the budget if submitted early to lawmakers.

Details shortly…