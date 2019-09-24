Three persons killed in Auchi clash — Police

The Edo Police Command has said that three persons were killed in a cult-related clash at Auchi in Etsako West Local Government of the state.

Mohammed DanMallam, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), said this while responding to questions from journalists on Tuesday in Benin.

Mr DanMallam said some suspects had been arrested and calm had been restored to the town by the police.

He said the clash did not occur in The Polytechnic, Auchi.

The CP also said the command had arrested a key suspect in the killing of three policemen and the kidnap of the Managing Director of Ogba Zoo, Benin in 2017.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and was helping the command in its investigation.

He said the command had also arrested a 53-year-old woman for allegedly operating an illegal hospital, where unwholesome medical practices, like abortion, were carried out.

He added that some implicating items and tools were recovered from the woman.

(NAN)

