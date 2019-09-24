Related News

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the suspension of parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘void and of no effect.’

The 11 justices of the Supreme Court gave the unanimous ruling on Tuesday morning.

Mr Johnson suspended the parliament for five weeks with opponents saying it was to limit the parliament’s influence on his Brexit moves.

Mr Johnson has vowed to pull the UK out of the EU with or without a deal, a move opposed by majority lawmakers including some members of the prime minister’s Conservative Party.

More details later…