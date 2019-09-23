Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 (LIVE UPDATES): Van Dijk, Ronaldo, Messi battle for top prize

Related News

The Best FIFA Football Awards takes place tonight in Milan.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi are up for the top prize in tonight’s Best Fifa Football Awards

Also, the Premier League trio of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are the nominees for the men’s coach of the year in what should be an exciting and star-studded evening.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

The who-is-who in world football are in Milan tonight from Jose Mourinho to Fabio Capello

LIVE UPDATE

Samuel Eto’o says he believes Mohammed Sallah and Sadio Mane are the two best players in the world and it’s unfortunate they are not among the three nominees.

Luka Modric says any of Ronaldo, Messi or Van Dijk is good enough to win the world footballer of the year award. Modric won the award last year.

The who-is-who in world football are in Milan tonight from Jose Mourinho to Fabio Capello

Ronaldo de Lima is in but he stays diplomatic on who he wants to win the top prize between Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Mess

Mauricio Pochettino one of the nominees for the coach of the year award has arrived and he reflects on the wonderful season with Tottenham in which they got to the Champions League final

Real Madrid’s Marcelo is next on the Green Carpet… He is happy to here

Jose Mourinho in his submission believes the performance in the champions league helped have three EPL coaches nominated

Eden Hazard on the Green Carpet feels proud to be seen as one of the best

Advertisement

Liverpool can win really big tonight…

Best Men’s Player nominee Virgil van Dijk, Best Men’s Goalkeeper nominee Alisson, and Best Men’s Coach nominee Jurgen Klopp. Photo credit: Fifa.com

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk have arrived… The Liverpool coach is happy to see a defender challenge Messi and Ronaldo

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Shimicheal is in, his son was nominated last year but missing this year. The Danish legend seems to favour Manchester City’s Ederson for the goalkeeper award

Liverpool goalkeeper Allision is next on the Green Carpet, the Brazilian kept 21 clean sheets in 38 games

Former Brazil coach Dunga backs his countryman Allision for the best goalkeeper award

From South America to Europe to Africa, all are represented in Milan tonight for the Best FIFA Football Awards

The first performance of the night. Young Ladies serve some traditional dances to the star-studded audience

The night starts with the FIFA Puskas Award

FIFA Puskas Award: Nominees

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Real Betis v. FC Barcelona (La Liga, 17 March 2019)

Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia): River Plate v. Racing Club (Superliga Argentina, 10 February 2019)

Daniel Zsori (Hungary): Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC (Hungarian First Division, 16 February 2019)

Micheal Essien announces Daniel Zsori (Hungary) as the winner!!!

The goal by Zsori was scored on his debut few minutes after coming in as a substitute

Next …

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Pep Guardiola, Spain/Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp, Germany/Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino, Argentina/Tottenham Hotspur

And the winner is Jurgen Klopp, Germany/Liverpool!!

Klopp helped Liverpool win their first champions league trophy after 14 years , he almost won the EPL too but lost to Manchester City

Klopp announces he has joined the Common Goal Project

Silvia Grecco is the Winner of the FIFA Fan Award 2019

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler, Chile/Paris Saint-Germain

Hedvig Lindahl, Sweden/Chelsea/VfL Wolfsburg

Sari van Veenendaal, Netherlands/Arsenal/Atlético Madrid

Samuel Eto’o is to present the award to the winner

Sari van Veenendaal, Netherlands/Arsenal/Atlético Madrid is the winner!

Sari van Veenendaal helped her team to make it to final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year

FIFA Fair Play Award to be jointly presented by Zanetti who had just two red cards in his 25-year career

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United squad get the award