Gunmen kidnap 14 passengers in Osun

Bandits suspected to be have reportedly kidnapped 18 passengers and the driver of an 18- seater commercial bus along Otan Ile/Imesi Ile road in Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that one of the kidnappers had joined the bus disguised as a passenger.

The victims, who were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja, were kidnapped at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle/Imesile expressway on Sunday night.

The passengers were said to have been whisked to the forest and no contacts were yet to be made with the family members of the victims by Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson in the state, Folashade Odoro, confirmed the kidnapping to NAN in a telephone interview. But she said the number of the victims was not yet ascertained.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of people who were kidnapped until we get feedback from our officers.

“But I can tell you that we are on top of the situation and all the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Ms Odoro said.

The police spokesperson, however, in a text message later sent to NAN said that four of the victims had been rescued as at the time of filing in this report.

Mr Odoro called on the people of the state to promptly report any suspected movement to the police. (NAN)