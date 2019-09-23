Gunmen kidnap 14 passengers in Osun

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

Bandits suspected to be have reportedly kidnapped 18 passengers and the driver of an 18- seater commercial bus along Otan Ile/Imesi Ile road in Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that one of the kidnappers had joined the bus disguised as a passenger.

The victims, who were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja, were kidnapped at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle/Imesile expressway on Sunday night.

The passengers were said to have been whisked to the forest and no contacts were yet to be made with the family members of the victims by Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson in the state, Folashade Odoro, confirmed the kidnapping to NAN in a telephone interview. But she said the number of the victims was not yet ascertained.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of people who were kidnapped until we get feedback from our officers.

READ ALSO: Zamfara: 372 kidnapped victims freed as dialogue with militants continues – Official

“But I can tell you that we are on top of the situation and all the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Ms Odoro said.

The police spokesperson, however, in a text message later sent to NAN said that four of the victims had been rescued as at the time of filing in this report.

Mr Odoro called on the people of the state to promptly report any suspected movement to the police. (NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.