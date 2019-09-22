Chelsea vs Liverpool: Reds face tough test in London (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

The crunch clash kicks off at 4.30 p.m. with Jurgen Klopp’s side hoping to maintain their perfect start.

The Reds have won five out of five so far in the league and remain top of the table.

Man City piled on the pressure with an 8-0 home win against Watford on Saturday but Liverpool have a chance to restore their five-point cushion.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool suffered defeats in their last outings in UEFA Champions League against Valencia and Napoli respectively and would be looking to bounce back in the Super Sunday clash.

It is worthy to note that Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D5 L3), beating them 1-0 in May 2018 thanks to an Olivier Giroud strike.

Kick off is 4.30 p.m.

Line Ups

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Abraham, Willian

Substitutes: Caballero, Alonso, Barkley, Pedro, Zouma, Pulisic, Batshuayi

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster

Liverpool with the kickoff at Stamford Bridge!

Brazilian Willian is writhing in pain and play has been suspended for a few moments.

Game back on

Willian looks ok now and back to the pitch

Van Dirk charges Willian to the floor but no penalty for Chelsea

Tammy Abraham flagged offside as Cheslea continue their fine display

Sadio Mane brought down by Christensen … Liverpool win a free kick in a dangerous position

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!! Liverpool take the lead

Arnold curls in the ball!! well executed by Liverpool players

YELLOW CARD: Tomori booked for a dangerous challenge on Anderson

Liverpool finally disposed of the ball as the Reds are looking to double their lead

Big Miss!! Tammy Abraham blows up an opportunity to pull Chelsea level

Goal!! Aziupuleta bundles in the ball and Chelsea are now level!

VAR checking the goal….

VAR chalks the goal off… Still Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

GOALLLLL… Liverpool double their lead

Firmino nods in the ball .. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Anderson and Jorgino gets a verbal warning from the referee

Tammy Abraham goes down after a challenge on him by the Liverpool goalkeeper

Salah comes close with another goal for Liverpool but his effort deflected away for a corner kick

Not looking good as Christensen moves away from the pitch for more attention

Chelsea try a counter-attack but Arnold stops the move

Kourt Zouma brought in to replace the injured Christensen

Three minutes added time

Chelsea come close but the fast reaction by the Liverpool goalkeeper Andrian denies Willian a chance to tuck in the ball

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

The second half is back underway… Chelsea get the game started

Corner kick for Liverpool

Save by Kepa and another kick for the Reds

Liverpool always looking dangerous with set-pieces

An anxious moment for Chelsea for they clear their lines fast enough .. Still Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Willian unable to control the ball and its out for a Liverpool goal kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC) has been booked and must now be careful not to get a second yellow card.

OFF TARGET… Kante tries a low drive from outside the box

60 Minutes gone… Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

GOALLL.. Kante pulls one back for Chelsea

Fantastic effort by the French star

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

No goal for Tammy Abraham today as he is pulled off for Michy Batshuayi