Chelsea vs Liverpool: Reds face tough test in London (LIVE UPDATES)

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.
The crunch clash kicks off at 4.30 p.m. with Jurgen Klopp’s side hoping to maintain their perfect start.
The Reds have won five out of five so far in the league and remain top of the table.
Man City piled on the pressure with an 8-0 home win against Watford on Saturday but Liverpool have a chance to restore their five-point cushion.
Both Chelsea and Liverpool suffered defeats in their last outings in UEFA Champions League against Valencia and Napoli respectively and would be looking to bounce back in the Super Sunday clash.
It is worthy to note that Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D5 L3), beating them 1-0 in May 2018 thanks to an Olivier Giroud strike.
Stay with Premium Times for live updates.
Kick off is 4.30 p.m.
Line Ups
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Abraham, Willian
Substitutes: Caballero, Alonso, Barkley, Pedro, Zouma, Pulisic, Batshuayi
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster
Liverpool with the kickoff at Stamford Bridge!
Brazilian Willian is writhing in pain and play has been suspended for a few moments.
Game back on
Willian looks ok now and back to the pitch
Van Dirk charges Willian to the floor but no penalty for Chelsea
Tammy Abraham flagged offside as Cheslea continue their fine display
Sadio Mane brought down by Christensen … Liverpool win a free kick in a dangerous position
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!! Liverpool take the lead
Arnold curls in the ball!! well executed by Liverpool players
YELLOW CARD: Tomori booked for a dangerous challenge on Anderson
Liverpool finally disposed of the ball as the Reds are looking to double their lead
Big Miss!! Tammy Abraham blows up an opportunity to pull Chelsea level
Goal!! Aziupuleta bundles in the ball and Chelsea are now level!
VAR checking the goal….
VAR chalks the goal off… Still Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool
GOALLLLL… Liverpool double their lead
Firmino nods in the ball .. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
Anderson and Jorgino gets a verbal warning from the referee
Tammy Abraham goes down after a challenge on him by the Liverpool goalkeeper
Salah comes close with another goal for Liverpool but his effort deflected away for a corner kick
Salah comes close with another goal for Liverpool but his effort deflected away for a corner kick
Not looking good as Christensen moves away from the pitch for more attention
Chelsea try a counter-attack but Arnold stops the move
Kourt Zouma brought in to replace the injured Christensen
Three minutes added time
Chelsea come close but the fast reaction by the Liverpool goalkeeper Andrian denies Willian a chance to tuck in the ball
HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
The second half is back underway… Chelsea get the game started
Corner kick for Liverpool
Save by Kepa and another kick for the Reds
Liverpool always looking dangerous with set-pieces
An anxious moment for Chelsea for they clear their lines fast enough .. Still Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
Willian unable to control the ball and its out for a Liverpool goal kick
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC) has been booked and must now be careful not to get a second yellow card.
OFF TARGET… Kante tries a low drive from outside the box
60 Minutes gone… Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
GOALLL.. Kante pulls one back for Chelsea
Fantastic effort by the French star
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
No goal for Tammy Abraham today as he is pulled off for Michy Batshuayi