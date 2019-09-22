Two killed as gunmen attack Adamawa communities

An early morning attack by armed men on two neighbouring Adamawa communities has left two people dead.

The armed men attacked Shaforon and Kodumti communities in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria, on Sunday.

Residents said at least six persons were also wounded including military personnel who resisted the herders in a gunfight.

The state police command, through its spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack.

Mr Nguroje blamed cattle rustlers for the attack.

“One of the attackers was killed in the crossfire with security operatives and his corpse has been deposited at the Numan mortuary.

“The CP has dispatched additional operatives to join other security agencies to comb the bushes in the area and arrest the fleeing cattle rustlers,” the police spokesperson said.

A resident, Lawrence Shinkoko, told journalists that the armed men in large numbers, laid siege on Shaforon and Kodumti villages around 1:00 a.m., shooting sporadically.

Mr Shinkoko said two people were killed in the attack.

The Principal Medical Officer of Numan General Hospital, Nuhu Tari, said two corpses were brought to the hospital’s mortuary including a soldier. He said six injured people were also brought for treatment.

Reacting on the attack, the state spokesperson of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Buba said, “We are not aware of any attack in Numan areas, but we will check who made the attack to ascertain the truth of the said attack.”

