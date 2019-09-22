Kidnapped ASUP chairman, scribe, three others freed

Related News

Four workers of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora, who were kidnapped on Thursday have been freed. A fifth person who was also kidnapped alongside the officials was also released.

The four lecturers of the institution who were kidnapped include the Chairman of the Academic Staff of Polytechnics (ASUP), Opadijo Oluyide; Secretary of the union, Gbenga Alayande; two other lecturers of the institution and the wife of one of the victims.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the victims were kidnapped while coming from a meeting held in Saki on Thursday.

They were kidnapped along Iseyin-Igbo Ora Road, on their way back from a meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of unions in all the six Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions. The meeting was held at the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki.

The kidnapped victims have now been freed by their abductors.

They were released on Saturday, though it was not clear whether a ransom was paid to secure their release or not.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Opeyemi Olawoore, confirmed that the victims were released Saturday evening.

Mrs Olawoore in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said, “The five persons abducted by kidnappers in Igboora, out of which four were lecturers of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora have finally regained their freedom.

“The lecturers and other victim were released Saturday evening.

“I am happy to announce that the five abductees have been released unhurt.

“Comrade Olujide Opadijo thanked everyone for their prayers and support. In his words, “We thank God that we were released unhurt.”

“The Management of the Polytechnic, thanked the Oyo State Government, Hon. Commissioner for Education, Traditional rulers in Ibarapa Land, Staff, Students, OYSCATECH Christian and Muslim community, Union leaders, executives of Joint Action Committee of Tertiary Institutions in Oyo State, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, the Media, Families, Friends and stakeholders for their concern, prayers and support while the abductees were in the custody of their captors.”

The institution did not say whether or not ransom was paid to free the captives.

Kidnapping for ransom has become commonplace in many parts of Nigeria including Oyo.

Many kidnappers have also been arrested and are being prosecuted by the police.