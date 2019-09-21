As Wike tackles PDP, six governors visit him, call for unity

Related News

Governors of seven states of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met on Friday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Although an official said the meeting was just to commend Governor Nyesom Wike, the meeting is believed to have been held to pacify the Rivers governor to sheathe his sword against the party.

Mr Wike, an influential PDP governor, recently criticised major organs of the PDP accusing them of corruption and deceit.

According to Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant (Electronic Media) to Mr Wike, the meeting was attended by Governors Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); and Mohammed Mattawale (Zamfara).

After the meeting, Mr Tambuwal explained that the governors were in Rivers to commend Mr Wike “for his sustained projects delivery.”

He said the governors urged him to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.

Mr Tambuwal also said that PDP remained strongly united in friendship and brotherhood.

He said: “We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship.

“We are here to encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.

“The 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike is also why we are here.

“The spirit in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is that of celebration and thanksgiving and gratitude to God for such a wonderful leadership by Governor Wike.

“We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and to thank God for giving the state a wonderful leader like him.”

Angry Wike

Mr Wike, despite being instrumental to electing the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, has always criticised the party at every opportunity.

In the build-up to the February presidential election, he threatened the party not to change the venue of its presidential primaries from Port Harcourt.

He backed Governor Tambuwal in the PDP presidential primary against the evntual candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He,however, congratulated Mr Abubakar and worked for his victory in Rivers.

Mr Wike recently criticised some unnamed PDP governors for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari secretly. He said this when he congratulated the president for his victory at the election petition tribunal.

The Rivers governor also accused a committee set up by the PDP Board of Trustees of corruption.

The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, then challenged Mr Wike to present evidence of the corruption he alleged.