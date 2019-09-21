ASUP Chairman, Secretary, three others kidnapped – Police

Related News

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology Igbo-Ora, Opadijo Olujide, and four others, have been kidnapped, the police said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Friday that Mr Olujide; the Secretary of the union, Gbenga Alayande, and three others were kidnapped on their way from a meeting which held on Thursday in Saki.

“It happened on Thursday. They were returning from a union meeting in Saki. Five of them were kidnapped. Four of them are staff members of the school. The other one is the wife of one of the victims,” an official of the institution said asking not to be named as he was not permitted to speak to journalists.

“The school authorities have been making frantic effort to secure their freedom. The police are monitoring the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police was in Igbo-ora in the morning (Friday).

“The school is being careful. But the school may update the public when it gets updates.”

However, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the abduction, said the police were investigating the matter.

“Some lecturers were abducted at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-ora. The police are on top of the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police went there in the morning for an on-the-spot assessment.

“Other developments will be unravelled,” the police spokesperson said in a statement late Friday.

kidnapping for ransom has become a menace in Oyo and many states across Nigeria.

Dayo Adewole, the son of the immediate past health minister, Isaac Adewole, was also kidnapped in the state but later freed.