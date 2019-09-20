Nigeria govt charges Sowore with treason

In what is clearly a brutal assault on free speech, Omoyele Sowore was arrested.
In what is clearly a brutal assault on free speech, Omoyele Sowore was arrested.

The Nigerian government has filed treason charges against the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The government also accused Mr Sowore of engaging in fraudulent transfer of funds in a seven-count charge against the former presidential candidate, and another defendant, Olawole Bakare.

According to the charge, Mr Sowore was accused of involvement in acts of treason and alleged attempt to fraudulently transfer over $16, 000.

Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 by security operatives for planning a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

He was accused by Nigerian government of trying to cause chaos and overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The SSS obtained a court order to detain him for 45 days in the first instance.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.