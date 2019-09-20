Nigeria govt charges Sowore with treason

Related News

The Nigerian government has filed treason charges against the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The government also accused Mr Sowore of engaging in fraudulent transfer of funds in a seven-count charge against the former presidential candidate, and another defendant, Olawole Bakare.

According to the charge, Mr Sowore was accused of involvement in acts of treason and alleged attempt to fraudulently transfer over $16, 000.

Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 by security operatives for planning a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

He was accused by Nigerian government of trying to cause chaos and overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The SSS obtained a court order to detain him for 45 days in the first instance.

