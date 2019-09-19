Related News

Nigerian soldiers have surrounded the Damaturu office of Action Against Hunger, an international non-governmental organisation in Yobe State.

A staff of the humanitarian organisation said armed soldiers arrived at the office at about 5 p.m. and ordered all workers in the premises to leave at once.

“As I am talking to you now, the soldiers are there and they have surrounded the entire place,” the staff said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on Thursday reported that the organisation’s Maiduguri office was sealed by soldiers.

The military has not spoken on why soldiers are taking action against the humanitarian outfit.

The Country Director of ACF, Shashwan Saraf, told PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Thursday that the military has not communicated the reason for its action to his organisation.

Action Against Hunger has been working in Nigeria since 2010.

From 2014 to date, the organisation said it had stepped up its operations in response to the crisis, meeting the humanitarian needs of about 3 million people “with health and nutrition programs; clean water and sanitation to reduce malnutrition and disease; emergency cash transfers to help displaced people purchase food or meet other urgent needs; and longer-term food security initiatives.”

