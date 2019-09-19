Nigeria to spend N100 billion on new plan for cattle, other animals

Related News

The Nigerian government has adopted National Livestock Transformation Plan.

It says the plan is not targeted at only cattle but the entire animal husbandry sector in the country.

Under the plan, N100 billion will be spent with the federal government contributing 80 per cent in grant, while states will contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.

The plan will remain voluntary for state governments that want.

This was disclosed on Thursday by Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi after the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja. Mr Umahi heads the sub-committee on herders/farmers crisis.

Read the full interviews:

Gov. Dave Umahi:

Gov. Umahi: As the chairman sub-committee on herders/farmers crisis, NEC was today briefed. The committee presented a National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) 2019-2028 today.

The plan is not targeted only on cows but a holistic strategy to address animal husbandry. The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market-oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

The six key pillars include: economic develop (investment), conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery (that is to IDPs), human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information, and strategic communication.”

Advertisement

The committee proposed implementation guidelines to guide the federal government and states.

N100 billion budget was proposed to support the project. Federal government is to contribute 80 percent in grant to support the project while states will contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.

Council resolved today that there is a need to look at the trans-human West African protocol, you cannot allow such movement of cattle without registration and monitoring.

Council emphasised the need to continue to establish the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is a creation of NEC and state governors, and of course, Minister of Agriculture is also a member of this committee and Minister of Interior is also a member, and it is entirely distinct from Ruga.

NEC adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) January 18, 2019, and it is a creation of a national economic council of course in liaison with the federal government.

States will determine whether or not to participate. The federal government did not impose this plan, participation remains voluntary. What we are talking about is National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which is a product of NEC in liaison with the federal government.

Advertisement

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya

Secretary to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr Jumoke Oduwole, gave an update on the enabling business to environment and informed the council that the current reforms in African countries as contained in the African Development Bank Economic Outlook report released in January 2019 and in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2019, Nigeria is ranked 146 with micro, small and medium enterprises making up to 90 percent of businesses in Nigeria.

And that the economic recovery and growth plan 2017-2020, which has three broad objectives which include restoring growth, investing in people and building a competitive economy, has positioned Nigeria as a force in building a competitive economy.

The committee was mandated to take Nigeria to top 100 in the 2020 World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index. It is also mandated to achieve the required political buy-ins across all arms and levels of government.

PEBEC in the past three years achieved the following:

Moved up 24 places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking, 32 Nigerian states led by Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Lagos, and Anambra have improved in their ease of doing business environment. An independent survey adjudged Nigeria as impactful in terms of procedures and time of doing businesses.

Governors requested for clarification from the council chairman(the Vice President), on the relationship between NEC and the newly informed Economic Advisory Council. And the Vice President explained that those councils are advisory for the benefit of Mr. President while NEC is established by the constitution, they are to complement one another. He added that NEC could be briefed regularly on the activities of the Economic Advisory Council with the permission of Mr. President.