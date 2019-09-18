27 children killed in Liberia’s Islamic school fire

Related News

At least 27 children were killed in a fire at an Islamic school in Monrovia, Liberia on Tuesday.

The police told BBC that “they are still looking for bodies in the Paynesville area” where the fire occurred.

According to a police spokesman, Moses Carter, the first fire broke out while the children were learning the Quran and the fire was due to an “electrical issue”, although more investigations were being carried out.

President George Weah expressed his condolences in a tweet.

“My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved,” the Liberian president wrote.

Emmanuel Herbert, a witness, informed the BBC that he heard cries for help.

“When I turned to look, the whole place was red; I saw the whole place burning with fire when I looked through the window,” he said.

Mr Herbert said he was unable to gain entry into the building due to the building having just one entrance which was sealed.