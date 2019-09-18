Armed policemen lay siege to Sahara Reporters, CDHR offices

Related News

Armed police officers on Wednesday laid siege to the offices of Sahara Reporters and CDHR in Ikeja, Lagos.

The siege is believed to be to prevent a protest from being held in the area.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scenes said the heavily-armed police officers prevented anyone from entering or leaving the offices.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been in detention for several weeks for organising a protest against the federal government.

The government accuses him of terrorism and plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari.

CDHR (Committee for the Defence of Human Rights) is a prominent rights group in Nigeria.

More Details later…