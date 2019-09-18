Xenophobic Attacks: Air Peace boss arrives Reps chamber

The Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, is currently in the chambers of the House of Representatives.
The lawmakers want to commend him for voluntarily evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals there.
The lawmakers had on Tuesday during plenary commended the airline chief for the kind gesture.
Air Peace has in the past two weeks evacuated over 400 Nigerians from South Africa free of any charge.
Mr Onyema is expected to address the lawmakers.
More details shortly…
Nasir Ayitogo
