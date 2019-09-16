Buhari appoints new Economic Management Team, names Doyin Salami, Soludo, six others members

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER MEDIAN FEC MEETING 1A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. SEPT 11 20192

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), a statement by the presidency said.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari has appointed the following dignitaries as members:
1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman

2. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman

3. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member

4. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member

5. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member

6. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member

7. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member

8. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

The statement by Mr Adesina added, “This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.

