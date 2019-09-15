Soldiers repel Boko Haram attack on UniMaid

University of Maiduguri gate

There was panic at the University of Maiduguri on Sunday night as soldiers battled to repel a Boko Haram attack on the higher institution.

Sources at the university, located along Maiduguri-Bama road, said deafening sounds of gunshots were heard echoing from a direction the female hostels are located.

The gunshots lasted for about an hour and a half as soldiers engaged the intruding Boko Haram gunmen.

“It was a Boko Haram attack which has been repelled effectively by our soldiers,” a top army official in Maiduguri told PREMIUM TIMES.

The situation caused panic among students who are in the middle of their second semester exams.

Many of the students tried to leave the university campus, fearing it could be overrun.

“But soldiers and other security personnel protecting the school urged them to remain in the campus because no one would be allowed back to the campus should they find the need to return,” the security source said asking not to be named as he was not permitted to talk to journalists.

A female student who identified herself as Victoria said “the shooting was very close to our hostel (named B.O.T) and we were all scared.”

Ms Victoria said though the shooting has subsided, many of them were still very frightened.

Another student, Khadija Muhammed, said they also heard the shooting right behind their hostel, called Aisha Buhari Hostel.

“We have all been lying down on the floor since the shooting commenced; it lasted for about one an hour before it finally stopped some minutes to 11pm,” she said.

The Boko Haram has waged an insurgency since 2009, causing the death of thousands of people.

Despite the efforts of security officials, the terror group is still able to carry out attacks on civilians and soldiers in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

