Insecurity: 36 killed, nine kidnapped in violent attacks across Nigeria last week

At least 36 persons were killed and nine others kidnapped in reported violent crimes across Nigeria last week, indicating that insecurity continues to be a serious challenge in the country.

The victims include two students killed by police officers attached to the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi, when her convoy ran into students of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti who were protesting power supply shortage in their school.

Thirteen soldiers were also reported killed in attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari during the week decried the “undue politicisation” of the security situation in the country.

Speaking Tuesday while receiving promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit at State House, Abuja, the president said no matter how much “revisionists” try to distort history, “the records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be.”

Mr Buhari said the relative successes of the administration since 2015 are clear, “and what remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicization.”

Mr Buhari also insisted that Boko Haram “has been degraded, but its members are still a nuisance around Lake Chad and surrounding islands.”

The Katsina State Government last week also released nine bandits from the custody of security agencies in exchange for five persons abducted by the bandits.

Sunday:

Armed persons on Sunday attacked Kusherki community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person.

A resident of the community, Garba Ahmed, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers ransacked several houses, manhandled many and kidnapped three persons.

Mr Ahmed, a civil servant, said the attackers arrived at the community at about 1 a.m. during a downpour.

He identified the deceased as Abubakar Kaura.

He said the victim was shot dead after he told the kidnappers he was a farmer and had no money to give them.

Tuesday:

On Tuesday, the police confirmed the kidnap of six persons in Rijana village along Kaduna-Abuja expressway by armed persons in military uniform.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the incident occurred on September 7 when the kidnappers intercepted a commercial bus with registration number ABJ 905 XC at 11.30 p.m. near Rijana and took away the victims.

Mr Sabo said the kidnappers later abandoned two of the victims.

Also, two students were shot dead by police officers in the convoy of the wife of Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi, when it ran into a group of students protesting against poor electricity supply in Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

The police refused to admit the killings, but PREMIUM TIMES obtained video and pictorial evidence. The state government later sent delegations to condole with the families of the victims.

Also on Tuesday, Nigerian Shiite organisation, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), said 12 of its members were killed in a nationwide crackdown on Tuesday.

The Shiites were on their annual procession, Ashura, in many states in Nigeria.

The group’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement Tuesday afternoon said the killings took place after attacks on Ashura mourners in Kaduna, Bauchi, Sokoto and Katsina states.

Wednesday:

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State on Wednesday reported that gunmen killed one of its pastors in Asso, in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

The association’s chairman in the state, Joseph Hayab, identified the deceased as Alhamdu Mandadus of the Baptist Church, Asso.

He told PUNCH newspaper that the incident occurred around noon on Wednesday on the victim’s farm.

According to him, military men deployed in the area took the corpse of the cleric to an unknown destination.

Thursday:

Daily Trust Newspaper reported how 10 bandits gangraped a woman in Durumi, one of the communities caught up in renewed bandit attacks in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas of Niger State.

The head of the village, Muhammadu Abubakar, said the victim was taken to a hospital in the headquarters of Rafi, after she fainted during the rape.

He said the bandits slaughtered a young man like an “animal” during one of the raids, describing the act as sad and inhuman.

Saturday:

At least 13 Nigerian soldiers were killed within the last few days, in what seemed to be a resurgence of Boko Haram attacks on troops in the North East, Premium Times reported.

Also, the police in Kaduna State confirmed the killing of six persons at Fadaman Rimi, a remote settlement in Chukun Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, the police said, happened on Saturday when suspected bandits attacked the community around 7 a.m.

The victims’ names according to the release include, Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko, all resident in the same village.

One other person identified as Ikoniya sustained gunshot injury.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement issued Saturday night.

He also added the armed bandits “succeeded in rustling some unknown number of cattle”.