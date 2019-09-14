Six killed in Kaduna community– Police

Related News

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the killing of six persons at Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement in Chukun Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, police said, happened Saturday when the suspected bandits attacked the community around 7 a.m.

The victims’ names according to the release include, Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko, all resident in the same village.

One person identified as Ikoniya sustained gunshot injury.

The command’s spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, disclosed in a statement issued Saturday night.

He also added the armed bandits “succeeded in rustling some unknown number of cattle”.

Below is the reproduced statement.

Today 14/9/19 at about 0700hrs, the Command received an information that, some suspected Armed Bandits attacked Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement from Udawa village in Chukun L G A, shot and killed persons namely Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko (surnames not yet ascertained) all of the same Village while, one Ikoniya sustained gunsot injury.

The hoodlums were said have rustled some unknown number of cattle and escaped. Oreceipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.

The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga is saddened with this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that the perpetrators will be apprehended and be brought to justice.

He enjoins the public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons to enable the Command to ensure adequate proactive security measures.