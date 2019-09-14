Six killed in Kaduna community– Police

Nigerian police in Borno
Police officers [Photo: PlayTV]

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the killing of six persons at Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement in Chukun Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, police said, happened Saturday when the suspected bandits attacked the community around 7 a.m.

The victims’ names according to the release include, Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko, all resident in the same village.

One person identified as Ikoniya sustained gunshot injury.

The command’s spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, disclosed in a statement issued Saturday night.

He also added the armed bandits “succeeded in rustling some unknown number of cattle”.

Below is the reproduced statement.

Today 14/9/19 at about 0700hrs, the Command received an information that, some suspected Armed Bandits attacked Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement from Udawa village in Chukun L G A, shot and killed persons namely Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko (surnames not yet ascertained) all of the same Village while, one Ikoniya sustained gunsot injury.

Advertisement

wits Advert

The hoodlums were said have rustled some unknown number of cattle and escaped. Oreceipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.

The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga is saddened with this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that the perpetrators will be apprehended and be brought to justice.

He enjoins the public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons to enable the Command to ensure adequate proactive security measures.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.